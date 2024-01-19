Mayor vetoes legislation on police encounters with the public

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday vetoed legislation called “More Stops,” which requires police to make a written report of many of their interactions with the public.

The bill was approved at the time by the City Council with a large majority of votes, which would make it possible to override the mayor’s veto.

Immediately, upon learning of the veto, there was serious criticism from influential politicians and civil organizations.

The president of the same Municipal Council for the case, Adrienne Adams, spoke about the veto.

“It is deeply disappointing that the mayor is sending the message that Black and Latino communities do not deserve transparency regarding the disruptions to their daily lives due to investigative police arrests,” the president said in a statement.

“At a time when one in four arrests made by the mayor’s new police unit has been deemed unconstitutional and civilian complaints are at their highest level in more than a decade, the mayor is choosing to fight to withhold information from the public “added the president of the Council.

The mayor campaigned in recent days against the aforementioned law, with the main argument that its requirements would cause agents to waste time in reporting their encounters with the public.

The mayor for that matter put a message on social networks using animation to illustrate his point and with the main message:

“Do we want ‘New York’s best’ to do bureaucratic work or police work?”, referring to the NYPD.

Do we want “New York’s Finest” doing paper work or police work? pic.twitter.com/gQj8Hk60Yu — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 18, 2024

The initiative states that police officers must document all “investigative encounters” with civilians.

Currently, officers are only required to document Level 3 arrests, which are made when there is reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed.

Adams said the measure would make New York a more unsafe place if officers had to spend more time filling out paperwork instead of patrolling the streets.

“You already know my story. I have been a victim of police abuse. And I have been a police officer.

“But while our administration supports efforts to make law enforcement more transparent, more fair and more accountable, this bill would prevent officers from policing our streets and engaging with the community.

“Today I vetoed the ‘How Many Stops Law’ because it will make our city less safe,” the mayor wrote in a message on social media.

You know my story. I’ve been the victim of police abuse. And I’ve been a police officer. But while our administration supports efforts to make law enforcement more transparent, more just, and more accountable, this bill would take officers away from policing our streets and… pic.twitter.com/HcEIALDchJ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 19, 2024

Another politician who also criticized the mayor’s veto was the Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams.

“With this veto, the mayor is threatening the safety of New Yorkers to advance his own ideological and personal political agenda. Either he is vetoing the bill without reading it, or he has been deliberately misleading people to scare New Yorkers and justify his dangerous choice. I am angry at his selfishness,” Williams said.

Among the civil rights organizations that spoke out about the mayor’s veto was the Legal Aid Society.

“Today, the @NYCMayor vetoed the #HowManyStopsAct, critical legislation that would improve NYPD accountability.

“We condemn this action and ask @NYCCouncil to hold an immediate override vote,” reads a message on the organization’s social media.

Today, @NYCMayor vetoed the #HowManyStopsActcritical legislation that would enhance NYPD accountability. We condemn this action and call on the @NYCCouncil to hold an immediate override vote. Read our full statement: pic.twitter.com/z7BWqdcnZf — The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) January 19, 2024

