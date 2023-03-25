The price of betrayal (France 3): should we watch the fiction with Mimie Mathy broadcast this Saturday March 25? Our opinion

This Saturday March 25, France 3 offers a rebroadcast, that of the fiction The price of betrayal with Mimie Mathy. What is it about ? Is it worth a look? We tell you everything!
While the talents of The Voice will follow one another on the set of the TF1 show, and that the stars will celebrate the 50th anniversary of disco on France 2, in a special evening on the occasion of Sidaction, France 3 is no exception to its rule, and will offer this Saturday March 25 of French fiction. And not just any since it is the TV movie The Price of Betrayalcarried by a personality particularly appreciated by the general public: Mimie Mathy. Third and final part of Captain Marie Jourdan’s investigations after The price of truth (2017) et The price of loyalty (2019), it had, during its broadcast in 2021, federated 3.3 million viewers, or 17% of the public present in front of their television screen, allowing the public channel to rank at the top of the hearings.
The price of betrayal (France 3): what is the TV movie about with Mimie Mathy?
Marie, police captain, celebrates her 35th anniversary with Pierre, in the restaurant that the latter recently opened. During the reception, the police arrive. They come to arrest Alex, his son, suspected of having murdered his mistress, a journalist. Mary is shocked by the news. She is convinced of Alex’s innocence. With Paul, a policeman friend, she goes to the scene of the crime to try to see more clearly. There, she finds a scarf that actually belonged to Alex. And he has no alibi at the time of the murder…
The price of betrayal (France 3): should you watch the TV movie with Mimie Mathy broadcast this Saturday March 25? Our opinion
A presumed assassin who can benefit from the help of his police mother, a policeman friend and his lawyer sister is quite rare, and the script of the TV movie suffers somewhat from it. However, the pleasure is there for the viewer with this TV movie which provides good suspense and entertaining tension. Above all, Mimie Mathy reveals an unknown facet of her palette, far from that which can be seen in Joséphine, guardian angel…