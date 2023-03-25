Diego Schwartzman advances in the Miami Masters 1000

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman made his debut with a victory at the Masters 1000 in Miami, where he entered directly into the second round of the tournament. On field 5 of the Hard Rock Stadium, Peque won 7-6 (1) and 6-1 over the Chinese Yibing Wu in one hour and 54 minutes.

As for the match, the first set was even and there was only a marked difference in the tie break, where the number 38 in the ATP ranking demonstrated his experience to take the first set against Wu (64th).

After the end of the first set, the Asian requested medical assistance and was able to continue, although he could not maintain the clarity he had in the first half of the match. From 2-1, Schwartzman chained four consecutive games and got a ticket to the third round, where he will face the Danish Holger Rune (8th), who beat the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (74th) with partials of 6-3 and 7-5.

Regarding the other Argentine tennis players who had action in Miami, Facundo Bagnis (100th) had no chance against the world number 1, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who beat him 6-0, 6-2, in just 65 minutes. of litigation, while Guido Pella (581°), who had just starred in a good victory over the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (88°), could not with the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (30°), who defeated him 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

It should be noted that this Saturday will be the premiere of Francisco Cerúndolo (25th) against the New Yorker Aleksandar Kovacevic (102nd) and Sebastián Báez (27th) against the Chilean Cristian Garín (82nd). In addition, Tomás Etcheverry (73rd), who has just beaten Russian Pavel Kotov (117th) 6-2, 6-2, will face Karen Khachanov (16th) this afternoon.