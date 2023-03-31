The price of the new Motorola phone is already known

A Motorola should soon announce a new generation of mobile phones and, among them, there should be the Motorola Edge 40. Some information and images of this model are already circulating and, among this information, we can also find the prices that should be practiced.

It is believed that the Motorola Edge 40 should have a curved AMOLED screen with 6.55 inches and a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Dimensity 8020 processor from MediaTek, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.

As the TheTechOutlook website, the Motorola Edge 40 should be available in black, green and magenta, with prices to be 600 euros for the 128GB version. You can see above some images of this model.

