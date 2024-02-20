the problem that worries the most

The cost of living in New York is at the top of the list of issues voters want action on in Albany, according to a new Siena poll.

The survey determined that this issue is more important to New Yorkers than the so-called crisis caused by the massive arrival of immigrants and the crime rate in the state.

Of those surveyed, 29% said the cost of living is a concern, 23% said the arrival of immigrants to the state, 15% said crime, while 13% said housing and 9% He mentioned the health system.

Additionally, the majority of those surveyed, 56%, believe that crime has worsened in the last year, while 58% of voters fear becoming victims of crime.

Nationally, ahead of this year’s presidential election, only 7% of respondents believe that both Biden and Trump are mentally and physically capable of serving a four-year presidential term. , while 32% believe that neither of them is qualified to serve.

On the other hand, 35% percent believe that Trump is suitable, but Biden is not, while 23% think the opposite.