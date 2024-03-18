The reason for Jordi’s forgiveness flew to Camela: I’m sweating with shame

The last installment of He wants it It featured Camela, one of the two most famous in Spanish music. english Muoz and Dioni Martin they shared with Jordi vole some aspects and details of the success they have achieved in their more than 30 years of experience. Both artists together Miguel Angel Cabreraexpianist and composer who left the group in 2013, revolutionized the industry with the incorporation of a genre unknown to the audience such as techno-rumba.

The Spanish press echoed the great musical phenomenon created by Camela despite the fact that some headlines stated that the group would never make a living from music.. Vole rescued a report from a magazine from 2000, which talked about the atmosphere on the outskirts of Barcelona and at the same time criticized the group.

They are children of immigrants who arrived in Catalonia in the 60s, but they were already born here, in most cases they left their studies once they finished the EGB. Since then they have worked as bricklayers, welders, cashiers, shop assistants or gardeners. The great passion of all these people is rumba, flamenco and sevillanas and among their favorite groups is Camela, the presenter read.

Camela, a vole: A myth has fallen on me

Ángeles Muoz stated that he did not understand the lack of respect from the author of this report. Have you seen what a way to disrespect people. The surprising thing was when Vole asked his guests to read who was behind this report. Jord vole Was it you? What a cunt. Did you talk like that? Really?, said the artist, quite surprised.

The presenter took advantage of this confession to apologize to his guests for these criticisms. I take advantage of this opportunity that history has given me to apologize.. Dioni did not accept his forgiveness because don’t feel offended for this type of articles thanks to the love and support that people give him. Nor because you have to apologize because I don’t feel offended. I didn’t care what the media said, I didn’t care at all. My mother, Jordi, with the love I have for you and with the way I admire you. I have lost a myth. I’m sweating with shameI answered you will.

