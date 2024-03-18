Telenovela producer Nicandro Daz dies

MIAMI.- Nicardo Díaz, the famous producer of soap operas as True loves y My way is to love you, died this Monday, March 18, at the age of 60, after having suffered a accident on a jet ski in Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

The information was confirmed by presenter Andrea Legarreta on the Hoy program.

“They are informing us that our beloved Nicandro Díaz has just passed away, we are very sorry,” he said through tears, according to reports. Univision.

“A man who made a great journey in this company, who started from very low, who fought a lot to have the great name he achieved as the producer, the friend, the teacher, it really hurts us a lot to give this news. He was very loved and family for many, a great boss. Enthusiastic, friendly, charming, gentleman and we hug his family a lot, the news weighs us very much,” he added.

The sinister

According to reports from the N+ media, Díaz was vacationing in the Mexican Caribbean.

After suffering the accident, he was rushed to a medical center in Cozumel. Upon arrival, the medical team urgently requested AB negative and O negative blood donors for the 60-year-old producer.

On social networks, figures such as Sousa, Andrea Legarreta, Mark Tacher, Mayrn Villanueva asked their followers for help, hoping that those who were near the hospital could go to the site to offer their grain of sand.

Subsequently, María Patricia Castaeda wrote in

However, minutes later his death was confirmed.