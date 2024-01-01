The reason why Antena 3 has removed Original Sin from its programming today

As is customary, on the occasion of holidays, television networks are varying the content of their schedules a little to give a rest to their usual presenters and also so that their viewers do not miss anything of the fictions they follow when they leave their routine aside to meet with their loved ones. One of these series that will be affected is Original sin.

Antena 3 will not broadcast any episodes of its successful Turkish series this afternoonwhich, however, is resume tomorrow at your usual time and bring back to the viewers’ homes the entire plot of luxuries, betrayals, pacts and loves around the story of Yildiz and Zeynep, two sisters with very different personalities who only have each other. Yildiz dreams of leaving her situation of poverty and being able to one day live surrounded by luxuries, while Zeynep is an idealistic and hard-working young woman, to whom she does not draw attention to the ostentatious life that her sister craves so much. The lives of the Yilmaz sisters change completely with the appearance of a powerful woman in their lives: Ender. Yildiz receives an attractive, but perhaps unethical, proposal that would help improve his economic situation. Ender proposes to seduce her husband.

Forbidden Apple It is the original name of the series in Turkey, but its Spanish translation is not the same as the Turkish title: Original sin. Yasak means forbidden, and Elma means apple: something like the forbidden fruit, in reference to the biblical story of Adam and Eve, in which the apple is treated as a forbidden fruit that incites sin.

What can be seen today

As, instead of Original sinthe faithful viewers of Antena 3 (which are many, since it closed the year as the most watched channel) They can do a movie session this afternoon with up to three movies before the evening news arrives.

It starts at four Superagente Makeya comedy starring Leo Harlem. Makey is a humble and folksy police officer who, without eating or drinking, will end up involved in a dangerous international drug trafficking plot on the Costa del Sol. It is a Spanish production with popular faces on the national scene such as Jordi Sánchez (The one that is coming) and Silvia Abril (elite body), among others. It is a return to comedy for all audiences that brings back the fun and action of the films of the genre starring police officers as typical of the 80s as Super detective and Hollywood o lethal weaponbut in Spanish version.

Next, Antenna 3 broadcasts neighborhood heroesa comedy in which, after their separation, A father whose business is not going well tries to regain his daughter’s esteem, an enthusiastic player on a children’s women’s soccer team. And, before the evening news, at 7:30 p.m., a tape very typical of these dates: Christmas at Gracelandin which a business executive reconnects with an old music promoter love on her way to work in Memphis, who pushes her to perform at a Christmas concert at Graceland.