Cristiano Ronaldo gives his mother a luxurious Porsche for her birthday

If there is one thing that can never be said about Cristiano Ronaldo, it is that he is an arcane person. Quite the contrary, the Portuguese footballer does not stop having gestures of affection with his loved ones where great gifts are very present. Large and also luxurious. In fact, he himself and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, are the living image of opulence in all their publications on networks, where they boast of jewelry, watches, high-end vehicles and clothing items within the reach of very few pockets.

But yesterday, New Year’s Eve, the protagonist of the day was the mother of the Portuguese star, Dolores Aveiro, who turned 69 and reunited with her family in Madeira to celebrate it all together, as they shared through their social networks.

Of these publications, a video stands out where You can see Aveiro crying with emotion when she sees the gift that her son has prepared for her for her anniversary: ​​a Porsche Cayenne. decorated with a huge red bow towards which she is guided by the eldest of Cristiano’s sons, Cristiano Jr.

The emotion of a mother

In the video you can also see how his family observes Aveiro’s excitement in the garage upon discovering his very expensive gift (over one hundred thousand euros), although, as his daughter Katia, the footballer’s sister, comments, The tears have nothing to do with the present received, but rather that her son has remembered her on such a significant day..

If she is happy it is because her son remembers her and not because of the value of the gift. Honor your father and mother and your days on earth will be long.Katia wrote on her Instagram account.