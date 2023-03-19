The shocking images of the earthquake in Ecuador and the victims it claimed

The dangerous of a earthquakeas you surely know very well, is that it can happen at any time and take us by surprise. Ecuador experienced it this weekend with a very strong earthquake who left impressive images and a unfortunate casualty balance.

And we say the first because as you will see in the different videos that were shared on social networksin most we see everyday scenes that were abruptly interrupted. There’s also shuddering photos after the tragedy.

Earthquake in Balao, Ecuador/Reuters

Some numbers to measure the earthquake that shook Ecuador

According to information shared by the National Government, sadly the earthquake registered in Ecuador claimed the lives of at least 13 people. The earthquake had a magnitude 6.5, occurred at 4:30 pm (local time) and was registered in Balao-Guaymas, very close to the Ecuador’s southern border with Peru.

Data from United States Geological Survey indicate that the earthquake was located at a depth of 65.7 kmso that agency immediately activated a Yellow Alert.

Earthquake in Balao, Ecuador/Reuters

Fortunately it was not necessary to issue a tsunami alert, but number of dead and wounded for him earthquake in Ecuador It has been increasing with the passing of the hours. Initially there was a report of only one deceased person, later the number increased to 11, 12 and the The latest government report indicates that there are 13, in addition to 381 injured.

“All the ministries are activated, and with sufficient financial resources to immediately repair the earthquake damage“

Statement from the National Government on the earthquake in Ecuador

The shocking images left by the earthquake in Ecuador

As we told you before, the images left by the earthquake in Ecuador they are terrifying. The videos of the moment when the earthquake develops and the photos of the havoc they are really impressive.

Earthquake in Balao, Ecuador/Reuters

Earthquake in Balao, Ecuador/Reuters

A true tregedy.

