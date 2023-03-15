The speech of the Spanish actress Blanca Portillo that went viral on networks

While the world was alert to the 95th edition of the Oscars, the 26th edition of the Malaga Festival was taking place in Spain, where the actress Blanca Portilloreceived recognition for his career and surprised with a speech that went viral.

“You may be wondering what this mamarracha is doing dressed like that on a night of luxury and splendor”Portillo began his speech while showing himself in jeans, a basic T-shirt and sneakers.

The speech coincides with the same night that Lady Gaga appeared at the Oscars to sing the theme of the movie Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold my hand”, and she did it in a T-shirt, sneakers and torn jeans, so that it only stood out your voice on the screen.

At the same time, she assured that her outfit was “very well thought out” since she was going to receive an award for her career and about “valuing the work of almost 40 years dedicated almost sickly to acting”, for this reason the actress wanted pick him up “as a person, not as an actress”.

“This is plain and simple who I am, Blanca, a person. A 59-year-old woman who is scared and cold most of the time and in desperate need of love and support; who prefers jeans to evening dresses, cane with friends to the champagne at parties, who prefers love to admiration”he assured before the attentive gaze of the audience.

Then he added humor to his speech and made a comparison with Brad Pitt: “What? We have some things in common”, he settled to the laughter of those present and pointed out data such as age, their physical similarities and the pity that he had not been born in Burgos to be able to have lived a love story with him, the actress ended by talking about one of the great taboos in the film industry: physical appearance” .

“We have both had to fight against our physique so that our acting abilities would be valued… only the other way around,” he appealed to irony to justify his point. “He has fought against her beauty to show that it is more than a beautiful body and face and I, against my lack of beauty to show that without her you can also be an actress.”

To close, Portillo wanted to leave a message of resilience and expressed: “I want to take advantage of this recognition to send a message of strength and hope to everyone who has ever been told that they need the physique to dedicate themselves to this profession. To dedicate yourself to it, what is needed is love, effort, training, the ability to dream what does not exist, courage to overcome fear, respect for yourself and those around you. Culture, work and devotion. All of this increases over the years and with practice. Everything else, time takes”hill.