the trick of forgetting and remembering

We tend to believe that our memory is the only thing that defines our identity. Curiously, we overlook that, no matter how old we are, we have “forgotten” a lot of experiences that, at the time, defined our way of acting, seeing and feeling the world. This amalgam made up of muscle memory, instincts and the unconscious constantly emerges on a daily basis, taking control of consciousness and causing us to act in a certain way without even realizing it. It’s like the process of riding a bicycle: we learned it in childhood, we do it a few times in our lives, but we never forget it—almost as if it were marked in our DNA. Of course, this core that escapes any rationalization is what really “defines” us and leads us to live certain experiences. Call it the morphic resonance field, collective unconscious, string theory or “destiny”, it seems that our nature is similar to others and that will generate dynamics where it can be expressed correctly (even if we do not know how or why they happen). As the popular saying goes, “God creates them and they come together.” This is the cornerstone that shapes the premise of GREAT PRETENDER razbliutothe first film in the successful series GREAT PRETENDER of 2020 and which reaches our movie theaters thanks to Crunchyroll y Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Set some time later GREAT PRETENDER, the story introduces us to Xiang Xiang, a young woman of African descent—of supposed Chinese origin—who lives with an elderly woman in Taipei. Although they both act as a family, we know that our protagonist was found in the middle of the sea, injured and without memory, by the woman and her husband. From that moment on, Xiang Xiang became a daughter to them, taking care of them and leading a quiet life without suspecting anything of her tumultuous past. The problems begin when Xiang Xiang and her mother try to be scammed by a supposed travel agent that, without much fuss, our protagonist manages to unmask. This small action ends up triggering a series of conflicts that will cause Xiang Xiang to be sought out by one of the local mafia leaders, forcing her to embark on an adventure to save her life and truly discover who she is.

Directed by Hiroshi Kaburagi and written by Ryota Kosawa (both responsible for the 2020 series of the same name), GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto is a story full of eccentric characters – who live outside the law – that begins as a kind of romantic comedy and, progressively, transforms into a relentless chase that ends up revealing itself as a Heist Movie. Accompanied by Yang (a sort of comic relief clumsy, crybaby, but with a big heart) and Jay (his love interest y sidekick), Xiang Xiang will go from Taipei to Kyoto to put together the pieces of her personal puzzle and face enemies who know her history better than she herself. Like Dorothy in The Wizard of OzDuring this complex journey – where nothing is what it seems – our protagonist will discover that she has abilities that she was completely unaware of and making alliances based on her intuition.

Like its predecessor, the first thing that comes to mind about GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto It’s your animation. Produced by WIT Studio (responsible for hits from the anime world such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Spy x Family), the style of this story is very different from what we usually get in this genre. Characters with atypical physical proportions and expressions, colorful settings (bordering on impressionism with a high range of contrasts) and animation full of “rough” strokes that are more reminiscent of manga or children’s anime give shape to the very special imprint that this film has. adventure. Added to this strange mix is ​​Yutaka Yamada’s wonderful soundtrack full of jazz —in the best style Cowboy Bebop o Noise!— and with various topics in English, Spanish and Japanese. The result of a film that overflows with personality in every sense and that has a pacing super dynamic where it goes from one dramatic register to another without ever losing our interest.

Like any movie based on an anime series worth its salt, GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto it stands on its own. At the same time, it is an excellent gateway for many to approach the 2020 series which, with just 2 seasons and 23 episodes, is considered one of the hidden gems in the catalog of Netflix. Her striking imprint on a genre that is on the rise every year (both in popularity and quality) makes her a wonderful bet to start the year on the right foot in movie theaters. Behind the gangsters, delicious food, casual romance, poisoning, scams, chases, revenge and laughter, Xiang Xiang’s journey reminds us that there is always room for redemption and that beyond what we can—or We want to remember and how we deceive ourselves and others, there is a part of us that will always remain radiant, pure and crystalline: our essence.

The best: the wonderful direction and imprint of Hiroshi Kabugari. The soundtrack by Yutaka Yamada and his soundtrack full of international themes. The twists of its script and its eccentric characters. Being able to enjoy it on the big screen in the cinema.

The bad: Although it stands on its own without a problem, there are moments where references to the 2020 series are evident and those who are not following the thread can get lost. Its “peculiar” style may be a barrier for some accustomed to classic animation.

