El Chulo announces premiere with Wampi, Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13

The Pimp has just announced another team that promises to be explosive within the urban genre; is about a collaboration with Wampi, Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13young exponents of reggaeton who are making a lot of noise lately.

The oldest of the singers shared on Instagram what the song that will be titled sounds like “You have to be born again”.

“Mine is mine that’s why I don’t even worry / Look at the size my mother has given me / You always pay attention to my life / And I always kill with a mentality / I am better than you without my ego rising / Chamaco pillo I owe it to my dad / People like you I keep away and I advise you / To reach this level ‘You have to be born again’”, says the lyrics of the song that El Chulo published on his profile.

Dancing with Kevincito the theme challengeEl Chulo added that the premiere will be next Saturday on all its digital platforms.

Just a few days ago El Chulo released another collaboration, “Me empeño”, together with Payaso x Ley.

The song with a very romantic style and lyrics already has more than 95 thousand views on YouTube and we share it with you here: