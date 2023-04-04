The unexpected decision that Telefe could make with Wanda Nara and “MasterChef”

After months of being comfortably at the top of the rating podium, teleph seems to have to face a complicated situation.

With the end of “Big Brother”, the family channel lost approximately half of its audience, especially at night. Yesterday it was more evident than ever that teleph he is far from being able to rest on his laurels, if he wants to sustain himself as the undisputed leader of Argentine television.

The new edition of “MasterChef” debuted last Monday, March 20.

“MasterChef” is not giving the expected results in terms of rating figures, hence teleph could implement a play moved in his grid.

According to the news portal of the entertainment world, “Diario Show”, the air signal who recently hired Wanda Nara to host “MasterChef” will change to the schedule contest.

In the coming weeks “MasterChef” would begin to air just before “Pantanal”, the Brazilian blockbuster that was all the rage in the neighboring country, but here with luck it exceeds two rating digits. In fact, Last night Guido Kaczka and “Los 8 Escalones” far surpassed the culinary contest led by Wanda Nara and the telenovela.

Triumph of El Trece over Telefe.

more changes

Apparently teleph He would have also decided how he will cover the Saturday night prime time schedule, at least until Andy Kusnetzoff returns.

The cinema has measured the weekends very well, ranking among the most watched both Saturday and Sunday.

The station would place Argentine films until May, the estimated date for the return of the successful “PH: Podemos Hablar.”