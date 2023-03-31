The unusual video of two thieves who took a motorcycle on top of another motorcycle

An unusual situation occurred in Berisso when the Police arrested two young people accused of stealing motorcycles. What is striking about the fact is that the suspects were circulating 4 between 156 and 157 in a Honda XR model and the passenger was carrying another motorcycle on his back.

Police sources indicated that after observing the movement of the subjects aboard the Honda and requested support to intercept them.

In this context, the authorities tried to prove the ownership of the vehicles but the suspects did not have the corresponding documentation.

For this reason they were apprehended and transferred to a police station. The case was left in the hands of UFI No. 2 of the Judicial Department of La Plata and was marked as “investigation of illegality”.

Among the items that were seized are a Honda XR 150 CC motorcycle, a frame with an engine, and another frame from a 110 cc motorcycle of which the brand is unknown.