Schrunser middle school students in racing fever

silver valley In very good conditions, the pupils of the Schruns-Dorf middle school were able to prove their sporting ambitions at this year’s school ski championships on the Hochjoch.

Plenty of sunshine and a good mood made the day of the race a highlight of everyday school life for the 100 or so skiers. Coaches, teachers and students of the ski middle school were on duty to ensure that the race went smoothly. Despite the mild temperatures, the slope conditions were good.

The well-deserved snack in the schoolyard ensured a successful end to the racing day, which fortunately ran without an accident.