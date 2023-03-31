AFIP seized almost 3,000 bottles of high-end wine that were going to be exported

The body headed by Carlos Castagneto carried out an operation in Puerto Iguazú, Misiones. How much was the merchandise valued at?

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) seized 2,800 bottles of high-end wine valued at more than 16,000,000 pesos. The measure was carried out during an operation carried out in the city of Puerto Iguazú, province of Misiones. It is presumed that the merchandise was going to be transferred abroad illegally.

The total seized was found by officials of the agency led by Carlos Castagneto in warehouses belonging to two transport, logistics and distribution companies that did not have the corresponding supporting documentation proving the possession of the merchandise that would allow verifying its traceability. Among the interdict, There are bottles from the main wineries in the country, with a commercial value located among the highest in the market.

Officials from the Posadas Regional Directorate and the Northeast Regional Customs Directorate took part in the operation, with the collaboration of the Airport Security Police.

In this way, the AFIP strengthens its supervision and control tasks to combat irregularities in the commercialization chain of high-end products and avoid eventual merchandise smuggling maneuvers abroad.

Imports: AFIP will keep tax receipts

The AFIP created two virtual new taxes for importers, by forcing them to absorb until December the excess payments of VAT and Income Tax that accumulate by perception.s, and these payments will be transferred to prices.

The measure will obtain an increase in customs tax collection of 20% in VAT and 6% in Profits. In terms of income, a figure close to $979,000 million annually is estimated, reported the AFIP.

AFIP General Resolution 5339/2023, published today in the Official Gazette, modifies the VAT and Earnings collection regimes in import operations, by suspending exclusion certificates, except imports for consumption by micro and small businessesexplained Marcelo D. Rodríguez, CEO of MR Consultores.

The rule suspends the application of these certificates of non-perception for importers, for 9 months, until December 31 near, specified Fernando López Chiesa, from the Lisicki, Litvin & Asoc.

As it happened with the new perception of 3% VAT, these new import charges will increase the final price of the product that reaches the fiscal consumer, since the company cannot absorb the effect of inflation, he warned.

AFIP suspends exclusion certificates for importers

This regimen It is applied to definitive import operations of goodsincluding those made to the free area from third countries and from the free area to the general or special customs territory, unless they are excepted.

“The suspension of said regime implies an approximate increase in tax collection in customs terms of 20 percent in VAT and 6 percent in Profits. In terms of income, a figure close to $979 billion is estimated,” the AFIP said in a press release.

“This measure, valid until December 31, 2023is clearly tax collection and does not consider the serious economic and inflationary situation that the country is going through,” said tax official Sebastián Domínguez.