He suffered an electric shock of 13 thousand volts

Monterrey.- A man suffered an electric shock of 13,000 volts in the upper part of an aeronautical school, when a line fell near an advertisement, in San Nicolás.

The accident was reported minutes before 8:00 p.m., at the Northeast Aeronautical Technical School, located on Avenida Arturo B. de la Garza and 4 Milpas, in the municipal area.

Paramedics and rescuers from the San Nicolás Civil Protection and Fire Department treated the man in his 30s for first-degree burns on the right arm and head, who was not identified and was transferred to the University Hospital.

According to the first versions, the man was sweeping on the roof when a 13,000-volt line from the Federal Electricity Commission fell off.

Then he touched a metallic structure of a billboard located in the upper part of the school and reached the person who suffered the electric shock.