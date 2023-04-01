Heidy Infante’s sexual assaulter arrested

Agents of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX) arrested Yian López Samanat, who was accused of sexually assaulting Heidy Infante during a live performance.

The arrest of the Cuban musician took place in the State of Mexico.

“Following up on a complaint filed in this #FiscaliaCDMX, for the crime of sexual abuse to the detriment of a singer, agents of the @PDI_FGJCDMX apprehended Yian “N” in the State of Mexico, for his probable participation in the events. In More information shortly,” the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement.

At the beginning of March, a video in which the singer was sexually assaulted while performing a concert with Nueva Sonora Dinamita, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, went viral.

The clips show that Yian hit the singer and another musician on the head during the show, when Pedro Infante’s granddaughter attacked him again, the musician improperly touched her in front of the public.

Later, Infante went to the authorities to file a formal complaint, as he indicated that he recognized Yian.

Given this, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the complaint was being followed up and that they contacted her to extend her interview and provide more information, as well as to provide her with multidisciplinary assistance.

So far Heidy Infante has not ruled on the matter.