Which apps from the Play Store are infected again by the Joker virus?

They detect a new danger in the Play StoreWell, a virus that attacked several android apps in 2017 it has returned. Its about joker virus and it was baptized with that name because it appears and disappears.

So the apps that were infected by the virus in the past have the problem again. For this reason, since The Republic They show us the apps that put devices at risk so that they can be uninstalled immediately.

what does he do joker virus? For what was shared in andro4allit’s known that this virus causes the user to subscribe to paid services without their knowledge. In addition, it can track your data such as security codes and enter your banking apps.

This is the list of apps infected by Joker in 2023

These apps have the Joker virus.



It is revealed that the apps infected by Joker have already been removed from Play Storebut not from the cell phones of the users who downloaded them, so if you have them, uninstall them at once.

Logo Design Maker

Funny Emoji Keyboard

Animal Doodle Drawing

Dexterity QR Scanner

Heart Rate Monitor

Beautiful Christmas Songs

Magic Face AI

Love Sticker

HD Screen Mirroring

Phone to TV

Photo Voice Translator

Effect Voice Changer

Quick PDF Scanner

Easy Voice Change

Fast Language Translator

Perfect Face Swap

Effects Photo Editor

Cool Screen Mirroring

Phone Cleaner Lite

Blood Glucose Recorder

Shortcut Screen Mirroring

Mind Message

Advanced Cast Screen

Coloring Painting

What kind of virus affects an app?

The main app viruses are banking Trojans.



The most common viruses Android apps have ransomware, banking trojans and RATs. Furthermore, these three are the most dangerous for users.

We take the opportunity to show you in The Truth News What are the banking app viruses this 2023.

