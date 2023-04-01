Which apps from the Play Store are infected again by the Joker virus?

They detect a new danger in the Play StoreWell, a virus that attacked several android apps in 2017 it has returned. Its about joker virus and it was baptized with that name because it appears and disappears.
So the apps that were infected by the virus in the past have the problem again. For this reason, since The Republic They show us the apps that put devices at risk so that they can be uninstalled immediately.
what does he do joker virus? For what was shared in andro4allit’s known that this virus causes the user to subscribe to paid services without their knowledge. In addition, it can track your data such as security codes and enter your banking apps.
This is the list of apps infected by Joker in 2023
It is revealed that the apps infected by Joker have already been removed from Play Storebut not from the cell phones of the users who downloaded them, so if you have them, uninstall them at once.
- Logo Design Maker
- Funny Emoji Keyboard
- Animal Doodle Drawing
- Dexterity QR Scanner
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Beautiful Christmas Songs
- Magic Face AI
- Love Sticker
- HD Screen Mirroring
- Phone to TV
- Photo Voice Translator
- Effect Voice Changer
- Quick PDF Scanner
- Easy Voice Change
- Fast Language Translator
- Perfect Face Swap
- Effects Photo Editor
- Cool Screen Mirroring
- Phone Cleaner Lite
- Blood Glucose Recorder
- Shortcut Screen Mirroring
- Mind Message
- Advanced Cast Screen
- Coloring Painting
What kind of virus affects an app?
The most common viruses Android apps have ransomware, banking trojans and RATs. Furthermore, these three are the most dangerous for users.
We take the opportunity to show you in The Truth News What are the banking app viruses this 2023.
