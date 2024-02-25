The US deports 51 Cubans by air

HAVANA_ The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE in English) deported 51 Cuban migrants by air, the Island’s Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reported on the social network X.

The MININT added that “between January and February, another 20 migrants have been returned from the Cayman Islands, Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.” During the first two months of the year, there were no official reports on deportations from those countries.

For her part, journalist Mónica Baró reported on the deportation that the Bahamas carried out earlier this month of the 11J political prisoner Marco Antonio Alfonso Breto. He had arrived in the United States several months ago after escaping the Island by sea.

According to the MININT, the arrival of these 51 Cubans is the 19th deportation carried out this year. in them 243 Cubans have returned to the Island, both by air and by sea.

Cuba and the US resumed deportation flights for “inadmissible” people detained on the border with Mexico. The first deportation through this route occurred on April 24, 2023, and returned 123 people. In 2023, Cuba received back a total of 5,253 nationals, mostly from the United States, but also from other countries such as Mexico, Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic.

Cuban migrant found dead in Mexico

While the flows of Cubans to the US continue through the Central American route. The dangers of that journey usually put many foreigners at risk. Such was the case of a Cuban woman who was found dead in the Huajuapan municipality of León, Oaxaca state, Mexico.

According to the news outlet Pluma Mixteca en Línea, the migrant was located in the early hours of Saturday, February 24, at kilometer 174 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway. “The deceased came from Cuba and was wearing a red sweater and black sports pants with white stripes. The municipal police and the prosecutor’s office went to the scene to remove the body. Apparently, the woman died of bronchoaspiration,” the aforementioned publication detailed. .

Source: CUBA DIARY