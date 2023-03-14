The verdict in the trial of an expatovica is known

Today, at 1:00 p.m., the Court made up of judges Ernesto Domenech, Andrés Vitali and Santiago Paolini, will announce the advance verdict in the trial of Néstor Hermindo Monzón, the former Patovica and bodybuilder accused of having kidnapped, drugged and raped a woman in 2016 at her PH in Plaza Belgrano, in the City Center, between October 29 and November 3 of that year.

Monzón is accused of “sexual abuse with repeated and doubly aggravated carnal access and illegitimate deprivation of liberty.”

The trial prosecutor, Mariano Sibuet, required 28 years in prison.

As aggravating factors for the sentence, he indicated the “physical and mental consequences”, the “situation of helplessness of the relatives” and the “reduction” of the woman to a “thing” to “satisfy the accused.

At the time of the event, the defendant was 50 years old and was detained in pretrial detention in Prison Unit No. 34 of the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB).

According to the complaint, the victim, who was 45 years old, was looking for additional work when a man nicknamed “Gurí” contacted her on October 29, 2016 in Plaza Italia and told her that he knew someone who could help her.

“Gurí” told him that he knew of a man (by Monzón) who offered an administrative job with a salary of between 10,000 and 13,000 pesos per month and told him to go with him to the defendant’s house, a PH of 36 between 13 and 14.

Always according to the accusation, “Gurí” and the woman went to that address, where the first one brought some alcoholic beverages and left, although the victim could not leave the place.

The woman denounced that the defendant beat her, forced her to drink rum and raped her, preventing her from escaping until the afternoon of November 3 of that same year, when he kicked her out of her home, telling her that the police were following him.

She asked for help at a kiosk at 15 and 34 and there she shed light on this macabre story.

It should be noted that Monzón’s official defender asked for his acquittal or a lesser sentence, due to the doubts that the victim’s story would contain.