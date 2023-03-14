Massa after the review agreement with the IMF: “What is at stake is an economic model”

The Argentine authorities and the technicians of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached an understanding on the fourth revision of the Extended Facilities agreement for 2022.

In this way, they unlocked assistance for a new disbursement of US$ 5.3 billion.

Following the announcement of the Fund’s declaration, Sergio Massa highlighted the importance of the economic model carried out by the Government and clarified that this year its continuity is at stake.

The declarations of the Minister of Economy were in the framework of the presentation of the PyMEX Power Plan for Productive and Exporting Boost for the Argentine industry in Corredor Norte, in the Buenos Aires town of Benavídez.

A while after the IMF approved the fourth revision of the agreement, during a speech given at a company located in the Tigre district, Massa pointed out the management of former President Mauricio Macri and the conditions placed on the Argentine economy.

“Four years ago it has been crossed by misfortune after misfortune. Some national and other international. Here they put a trap on us for a debt that served to finance capital flight, for those who came to speculate they will take the dollars.”