The wedding with Tekashi 6ix9ine will have to wait, Yailin remains married to Anuel AA

wedding plans Yailin y Tekashi 6ix9ine they might not finish defining themselves, at least in the near future, since the Dominican singer remains married to Anuel AA.

The marriage of Anuel AA and Yailin was not as fleeting as was thought, because it was never dissolved in court even though it was a definitive breakup. This was confirmed by Tania Charry in The fat and the skinnywhere they showed the papers that prove that they are still married.

As the journalist explained in the television show, they could not get divorced because Yailin did not attend the final divorce hearinghis lawyer did, but without the power of the “Chivirika” to make decisions on his behalf.

“Yailin’s lawyer asked her for the power of attorney several times, but she did not sign it. At this time, this lawyer no longer represents her, so she will have to find another lawyer to restart the process.”said the journalist.

The Puerto Rican artist filed for divorce on May 5 of last year, but the hearing was postponed several times at Yailin’s request, and until now, both remain linked by the bond of marriage.

Cattleya’s parents married in June 2022 in a civil ceremony in the Dominican Republic after a brief courtship. In November of that same year, the couple announced that they were expecting a daughter. But two months before Yailin gave birth to the girl, Anuel AA confirmed that they were no longer together.

Currently, Yailin is in a relationship with the controversial rapper Daniel Hernández, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, while her ex, Anuel AA, is with the Venezuelan Laury Saavedra.