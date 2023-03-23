The Witcher 3: a patch improves the game, but not for everyone

Since its graphic overhaul, The Witcher 3 has returned to the front of the stage and is enjoying a nice resurgence in popularity on all media. CD Projekt also pampers each version regularly by correcting many bugs and improving general stability.

Not long ago, the game received a very big update on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Many fixes have been deployed, alongside various adjustments and balances.

Today, the Polish studio returns to the charge to put online a small hotfix on PC.

The Witcher 3 receives a hotfix for large PC configs

A very small patch that will not change much for most players since it only targets those with large configs equipped with RTX 4000. Expensive graphics cards that are clearly not within everyone’s reach and not yet very democratized.

The small update in question fixes stability issues that could occur when players with RTX 40XX were using DLSS 3.0. For the rest of the players, nothing changes and the console versions are not even affected.

A fix for The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt was released on PC. It improves the stability of the game running on GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards linked to DLSS 3. The game version will not change.

A game that keeps getting better

Since its release, The Witcher 3 has changed drastically. Even more since its next gen patch put online some time ago after very long months of waiting. On PS5 and Xbox Series, the game now takes advantage of the full power of new consoles from Sony and Microsoft. In addition to having the right to an overhaul of its graphics, including new textures, better lighting effects and even a zest of ray tracing, The Witcher 3 now supports several mods created by the community. These have significantly improved the balancing, the modeling of certain creatures and others. Good and there were also some hiccups since in the process, CD Projekt unfortunately embarked a mod which modeled the sex of certain female creatures. Which should soon be censored.

As a reminder, The Witcher 3 is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC in enhanced version, and on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in its original version.