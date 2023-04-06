The world met a stony and stooped Trump

NY.- Donald Trump turned his head to the photographers as he sat, expressionless-faced and hunched-shouldered, at the defense table in a midtown Manhattan courthouse. “Not guilty,” he declared in a firm voice during a historic appearance before the judge.

Trump became the first US president, former or current, to be charged with a crime.

According to the 34-count felony indictment, prosecutors allege Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through secret payments to two women, including a porn actress, who said they had sexual encounters with him. In addition, charging documents say a janitor who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Trump was paid.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump struck a defiant pose, raising a clenched fist as he left Trump Tower for the short drive from downtown to Lower Manhattan.

He was wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt, and red tie. Television news helicopters followed the route of his motorcade, allowing viewers around the world to see the former Republican president arrive at New York County Criminal Court.

Protesters who gathered in a park across the street from the courthouse were unable to catch a glimpse of Trump as he walked from his truck to the courthouse to hear the arraignment. Trump supporters, many wearing red hats, lashed out at the district attorney, while anti-protesters cheered the impeachment. They were nearly outnumbered by police officers and journalists.

The hearing lasted about an hour, and the small crowd thinned out after word got out that Trump had walked out of court.