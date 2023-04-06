Bullshit | Discover the new Netflix series in partnership with A24

One of the producers that has stood out the most in recent years is A24, innovating by bringing more diverse, fun and experimental productions to TV and cinema. Now, in partnership with Netflix, the studio is preparing for another release: THIRD.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the series THIRDname in Portuguese chosen for Beefwas announced in 2021. At the time, its premise was kept secret, but with the premiere about to happen, it’s time to find out more about it.

Treta: what is it about?

As the title of the series itself suggests, the series THIRD will address the disagreements of the main characters: Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong). The plot was inspired by a traffic fight that the creator of the series had in real life with a strange person.

You can see this inspiration in the trailer for THIRD, which shows the pair of protagonists having a disagreement in traffic. Even though their fight didn’t result in any accidents, their stressful lives result in an argument that lasts longer than it should.

Over the course of the series, we see Amy and Danny in a completely irrational daily clash, with the aim of destroying each other’s lives. The protagonists have different socioeconomic realities, proving that each one has different life journeys and problems.

Jin explains that, with the series, he wanted to explore the lives of two people who have many unresolved issues that are constantly repressed. As a result, they live on the verge of exploding at any moment.

Ruse: trailer

The official trailer for the series THIRD delivers everything the plot can offer: anger and a lot of out of control. In the video, Amy and Danny always appear fighting, willing to chase each other as if they were in a competition, winning the one who manages to destroy the other first.

bullshit: cast

The cast of Treta features Steven Yeun, better known as Glenn from the zombie series The Walking Dead. The actor also starred in big hits like Minari: In Pursuit of Happiness e No! Do not look!by Jordan Peele.

In addition to Yeoun, the series features actress and comedian Ali Wong, who became known for her stand-up comedy shows. But Wong also excels in acting, participating in productions such as Paper Girls e My Eternal Maybe.

The cast of bullshit is completed by actress Ashley Park, from Emily in Parisalum of Joseph Lee, David Cho, Patti Yasutake, Andrew Santino, Justin H. Min, among others.

Treta: when does it premiere?

The first season of the series THIRD will feature 10 episodes, which premiere on April 6 on Netflix.