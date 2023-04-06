These are the leaders who support Trump

These are the leaders who have given their support to the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, after being indicted for 34 charges to which he pleaded not guilty.

Najib Bukele (El Salvador)

President Nayib Bukele criticized the US government on Tuesday on his Twitter account for Trump’s arrest, pointing out that the United States did not have the capacity to use “democracy” as a foreign policy.

“Think what you want about Trump and the reasons why he is being impeached. But imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main Opposition candidate,” Bukele said.

“America’s ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.”

AMLO (Mexico)

One day after Trump’s arrest, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he did not agree with the legal process facing the former US president.

At the end of his morning press conference, the President asked not to disqualify anyone in the world.

“I reiterate, I endorse, I maintain my position that legal matters, supposedly legal matters, should not be used for electoral political purposes, that is why I do not agree with what they are doing to former President Trump. I don’t agree,” AMLO said.

“It is that I already suffered it and that they do not want to disqualify anyone in any part of the world, Castillo in Peru, what they did to me here, that they disregarded me because they did not want me to appear on the ballot as a candidate for the Presidency That was the bottom line of everything, let the people decide and you shouldn’t be afraid of the people and trust them, but not prevent anyone from participating and they can say that they can legally participate, yes, there yes, here No”.

López Obrador assured that Trump, despite the fact that he can participate in the 2024 elections, is “exposed to a smear campaign under the maxim that slander when it does not stain, smears”

“I do not know if he has committed a crime, it is not my responsibility, it strikes me that they are accusing him of something that happened in 2000 or 2006, no, no, no, no, 16 is when they file the complaint,” he said.

Viktor Orban (Hungary)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban tweeted a message of support for former President Trump, urging him to “keep fighting” as he faces criminal charges for making secret payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Keep fighting, Mr. President! We are with you,” Orban wrote.

Orban was seeking a fourth consecutive term as prime minister last year, Trump praised him as a “strong leader” who “really loves his country” and praised his efforts to crack down on illegal migration.