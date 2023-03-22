There are two moons of Uranus that may have ‘hidden’ secrets

UA new study shared in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters indicates that two moons of Uranus may harbor oceans of liquid water below the surface.

The conclusions were drawn from radiation data obtained by the Voyager 2 probe, which passed by the planet more than 40 years ago. count the BGR website that analysis of these data suggests that at least one of these moons is spewing material from an underground ocean into space.

Although it is difficult to be sure from these data that are more than 40 years old, the data nevertheless make clear the need to study in more depth not only Uranus but also its moons.

In this way, it will be possible to understand how they were formed or if they have conditions to house some kind of life form.

