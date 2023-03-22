Blizzard says Diablo IV will work fine at release

Long queues, and once you were in, you were easily thrown out of the server. Yes, for many who played the closed beta of the long-awaited Diablo IV, it was not exactly a painless experience. But although general manager Rod Fergusson admits that they had “…a little bit of a rocky start on Friday” then these issues will be fixed when the game is released in June.

Fergusson explains that for Blizzard, beta tests are a good way to test the studio’s technology, especially how their servers work, and that thanks to these tests you will be able to make everything work better. Both ahead of the coming weekend’s open beta and the game’s release.

“The word beta nowadays has kind of been misconstrued, where people start calling things beta that’s a marketing beta, and it’s just another term for a demo. That’s not our case at all. Our beta is actually us testing our technology“, says Fergusson, and continues: “We put out six hotfixes over the weekend, we solved dozens of issues.“

“Sometimes as a player it can be a little frustrating, but they have to recognise that they’re helping us make the actual launch of the game that much better.“

The open beta runs between next Friday and Sunday. The game will be released for PC, Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on June 6.

