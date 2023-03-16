Nintendo Switch Online calls to the burgers! New SNES and Game Boy games in March

As every month, Nintendo is bringing new SNES, NES and Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online Retro Library in March 2023. Altogether you can look forward to four new, old games.

Tasty offer for Switch-Online

Kirby’s Dream Island 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe spice up the range of Game Boy titles. The third game in the Kirby series brings you three animal friends – Rick the hamster, Coo the owl and Kine the sunfish. The best part is that you can even ride these creatures.

In BurgerTime Deluxe, an improved sequel to BurgerTime, you play as Peter Petter and prepare burgers while avoiding inedible enemies.



Side-Pocket and Xevious are added to the SNES and NES library. With Xevious you get a shoot ’em up in which you have to climb higher and higher in a fighter plane and deal with enemies in the air with bullets and enemies on the ground with bombs.



In Side-Pocket, you’ll play billiards across America and show off what you’ve learned in a special 19-level Trick Shot mode.

In the future, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons as well as Oracle of Ages, Pokemon: Trading Card Game and Kirby Tilt & Tumble will also migrate to the retro collection. However, there is no exact date for this.