There is already a verdict in the bizarre trial against Gwyneth Paltrow for a ski accident

Celebrities and their judgments should enter a new category come awards season. Over the years, for better or worse, we’ve been given weird moments that make us question the reality of famous people. And this 2023 belongs to Gwyneth Paltrow and a judgment that we dare say seems absurd.

On March 21, 2023, the testimonies began from a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow that has been running since 2019. A 76-year-old subject accused the actress of causing severe damage to her physical and mental health from a skiing accident in 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow leaving the court during the trial / Photo: Getty Images

The media trial against Gwyneth Paltrow

the lord called Terry Sanderson accused the actress of being “irresponsible”, for which he asked for more than three million dollars, including $300,000 for damages. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyers said at trial that it would be too easy for her to write a check… but that would be against her principles.

But what the hell happened in 2016 and why was this trial against Gwyneth Paltrow so publicized? Here we tell you what strange things were said, what were the arguments of the victim and the defense, and more details of an unnecessarily public trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow with Terry Sanderson after the verdict in her trial / Photo: Getty Images

The 2016 accident that brought Gwyneth Paltrow to trial

In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow traveled to Utah to ski, but above all so that two children (both from her previous marriage to Chris Martin) They lived with her now husband Brad Falchuk (they married in 2018) and their respective children. Everything seemed to be going well until a “small accident” occurred.

Everything seems to indicate that while the actress was skiing, collided with a 69-year-old man. The impact was strong, but both involved, as far as is known, they went their separate ways. However, for Terry Sanderson, that moment changed his life completely and for the worse.

Terry Sanderson, the man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow / Photo: Getty Images

That’s why In 2019, three years after the event, Sanderson issued a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow alleging that the actress was “irresponsible” while skiing. by being distracted by his children, thus neglecting the path he was walking at the Deer Valley Resort, which caused a strong impact against Mr. Sanderson.

Sanderson, an optometrist who claims to have never had a ski accident in 30 years (before 2016, of course), sued Paltrow for more than three million dollars, appealing that after the crash, the actress left him lying unconscious. After this lawsuit was dismissed, Sanderson sued again for more than $300,000.

Gwyneth Paltrow at trial giving her testimony / Photo: Getty Images

The counterclaim of the actress

But not only that. Sanderson also ensures that he must receive the money for the physical and emotional consequences of the accident which included several broken ribs as an immediate effect, but also brain damage that has radically changed his personality.

During the trial, in which Sanderson’s daughters gave their testimony, it was said that Mr. Sanderson “was never the same again”he is always irritable and that even one of his granddaughters does not want to be near him because he turned verbally abusive.

Gwyneth Paltrow emitió a counterclaim in which he asked for the amount of $1 plus payment for his attorneys’ fees. What were the arguments of the Oscar winner’s defense team?

Gwyneth Paltrow in court for her trial / Photo: Getty Images

The actress maintained during the trial that he was the one who crashed into her from behind. That the impact and the crash site even made her think that she was being a victim of sexual abuse. As it is. The actress said that Sarandon’s skis entered between her legs, she felt pressure on her back against another body and that the sounds of her “grunting” made her think so.

They also showed evidence that Mr. Sanderson had suffered a heart attack and lost sight in one eye. But his legal team insisted that he was able to ski, and it was the accident that made it impossible. Gwyneth’s team too he suggested that this was all about fame and money.

Gwyneth Paltró escapes trial

Among various bickering, finally on Thursday, March 30, the jury returned a verdict on the lawsuit and the trial: Gwyneth Paltrow is not responsible, as she was not at fault for the accident.

It may interest you