“There is nothing above the hungry stomach of a child”

The Cuban singer Osmani Garcia He is one of the island’s artists who showed his support for the spontaneous demonstrations that took place on Sunday, March 17 in Cuba.

Through his social networks, the interpreter sent a message to the protesters to encourage them in their fight to achieve freedom, urging Cubans to convince the police to go over to their side and join their fight.

“These weapons no longer defend those who make us starve by force, without the right to say we are hungry. It is time for the police of your city to pass those weapons to the people. There is nothing above the hungry stomach of a minor old”said the singer, moved by the protests.

“No one has to come and take their lives for pleasure, there is no other reason why Cubans are going through calamities. They have no electricity, they have no work, they have no possibility of earning a peso because everything is prohibited. Everything is wrong. You can’t do anything that gives you money without having it all taken away from you.”added Osmani García.

“People know that their children do not have to go hungry anymore because Díaz-Canel is still there. I think all parents have that and it is time to give the final pass. The police have to side with the people”he said during the Instagram live.

“Excited about Cuba. Santiago is in the street. Today will be a strong day in the real life of many human beings. What courage that of the Cuban, knowing the consequences, takes the street with his heart to tell you the truth in the middle of the street to let the world see. They are already waking up to the solution.”he wrote at the bottom of the video.