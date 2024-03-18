“What the people continue to go through is abusive and inexplicable”

Randy Malcom y Alexander Delgadotwo of the performers of the song “Patria y Vida”, have spoken out about the protests that began on Sunday, March 17 in Santiago de Cuba, where the musical anthem that also played during the July 2021 protests was heard again.

The two singers from Gente de Zona went to their respective Instagram profiles to share some videos of the protests and also send their support to all the Cubans who took to the streets and asked for their freedom.

“Cuba needs a radical change. What the people continue to go through is abusive, inexplicable. We need freedom to not have to leave our homeland, to not have to emigrate in search of a dignified future. Enough of abuse. Enough of repression. Homeland and Life”Randy wrote in his stories.

For his part, El Monarch expressed: “God put his hand on my country and free my people from that dictatorship. Down with the dictatorship. Long live Cuba Libre”.

Instagram screenshot

“Patria y Vida” was released on February 16, 2021 and since its release the song was widely accepted among Cubans who adopted it as an anthem of freedom. The song is performed by Romero, Randy Malcom and Alexander Delgado from Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, the latter from Cuba, who decided to record the song.

The protests began on Sunday in Santiago de Cuba to ask for “current and food” and have gradually spread to other parts of the country.