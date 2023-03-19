There is nothing to fear, the transformation of Mexico will continue: AMLO

As part of the commemoration of the 85th Anniversary of the Oil ExpropriationPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was convinced that with the support of the people will consolidate the transformation of the countryalluding to the applicants to succeed him in 2024.

categorically, He said that with the Morena candidate who is successful in the survey, continuity is assured“there is nothing to fear”, and at that moment he made a call: “but we must stick together.

“We must continue working with the people,” he exclaimed.

