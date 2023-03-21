These are the 10 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides in the United States

Be very careful with this information. It is no secret to anyone that the fruits and vegetables we eat are exposed to the consumption of pesticides. But how much?

Enviromental Working Group is an organization that year after year publishes the results of an analysis between the main fruits and vegetables consumed in USAwhich they qualify with the presence of pesticides in them.

An organization announced the fruits and vegetables with the highest amount of pesticides. Photo: Getty Images

In the United States they evaluated several fruits and vegetables to find pesticides

And they will say “ah, but it’s in the United States”, but be careful because Mexico exports and imports many fruits and vegetables with its northern neighbor so we could keep it in mind when buying our food in the supermarket.

But hey, in this year’s Produce Pesticide Buyer’s Guide, researchers from the association analyzed data from 46,569 tests that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), made in 46 fruits and vegetables.

45 fruits and vegetables were evaluated by US authorities. Photo: Getty Images

These are the 10 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides

It is worth mentioning that the personnel of said department wash, peel or scrub the fruits and vegetables that they evaluate, just as a person would. They then test for the existence of one or more of the 251 pesticides they know of.

To the surprise of many, strawberries, spinach and kale were the ones with the most pesticide presence. They were followed by mustard, peaches, pears, apples, grapes, bell peppers and cherries. what?

The bell peppers were where the most pesticides were found. Photo: Getty Images

Different pesticides were found on these fruits and vegetables

According to the report, 210 pesticides were found in the aforementioned fruits and vegetables, with kale, mustard greens and bell peppers having the greatest variety of pesticides. It just can’t be!

The USDA report detailed that in fruits and vegetables even traces of long-banned pesticides were found by the Environmental Protection Agency, calling for “much stricter” federal oversight of these chemicals.

Some pesticides found were even banned years ago. Photo: Getty Images

Although there is also a top 10 fruits and vegetables with a lower presence of pesticides

On the other hand, the EWG report includes 15 products with almost no presence of pesticides: the first place is occupied by nothing more and nothing less than the powerful avocado, followed by sweet corn, pineapple, onion, papaya, frozen sweet peas, asparagus, honeydew and kiwi.

The avocados had zero presence of pesticides before the US authorities. Photo:

