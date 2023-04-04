These were the 10 best acts we saw at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023

The roast beef was assembled and enjoyed. From March 31 to April 2, thousands of people experience the 2023 edition (the first to last three days) of Tecate Pal’ Nortea regional festival that this year gave us shows by national and international artists who broke it on stage.

Through several stages distributed in Fundidora Park, dozens of artists gave us excellent shows that they made us feel that the hours of walking in the heat were worth it that this weekend was felt at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023.

These were the 10 best acts we saw in Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023

And although all the artists did amazing, we must say that some of those who performed at Tecate Pal’ Norte received special mentions for the level of show and production that led them to be praised by almost all attendees.

Already more recovered from three days of festival and with the perception of reality no longer so altered, here we do a recount of the 10 artists we saw at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023 and they took all the palms in this edition of the festival:

10.- Fred Again

Fred Again arrived full of energy at Pal Norte on his second date in the country and it was quite a party. His show went from zero to one hundred thanks to the beats of “Danielle” and “Jungle”, although the show had to stop due to audio problems on the KIA Social Club stage.

After several minutes of waiting, the British musician returned to the stage to turn the public back on. Although it cost him a couple of songs, finally he managed to get people to chant his name and dance to the rhythm of songs like “Turn on the Lights Again”, “Rumble” and “Marea”, which was undoubtedly the song that was danced the most.

9.- Twenty One Pilots

Accompanied by their iconic masks, Tyler y Josh abrieron su show con “Guns for hands” They followed with songs like “Mulberry street”, “Lane boy” “Shy away” and “Jumpsuit” which began with a very special night for Twenty One Pilots fans.

The duo raffled off as hard as the act that came to fill the void left by Blink-182Well, in their 55-minute show, they gave us a cover of Tom DeLonge’s band, very Mexican covers (like that of “Payaso de Rodeo”) and a show that many of us will hardly forget.

Twenty One Pilots. Foto: Stephania Carmona

8.- Juliet Venegas

The Tecate Original stage was filled to see the presentation of Julieta Venegas in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, which (without fear of being wrong), It was one of the most raffled on the first day of the festival. And it was enough to see the number of people the singer gathered.

“What a joy to be here, it is always incredible to be at the party that is set up in Pa’l Norte”said Julieta in her show where we listened to a step through her discography through songs like “Tell me the truth”, “Same love”, “Good or bad”, “On your shore” and “Slow”.

Julieta Venegas performed several of her hits at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023. Photo: Stephania Carmona

Without a doubt, one of the most raffled moments of the presentation of Julieta Venegas in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 was when she sang “Walk alone”well, he sent an important message to raise awareness about the violence suffered by women in Mexico.

“Something is changing”, “You are for me”, “Walk with me”, “Your story”, “I’m leaving”, “The present” and “Lemon and salt” They were the classics with which Julieta closed her show, which left the audience very happy for having heard these songs at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023.

7.- Dayglow

Sloan Struble’s return to Monterrey It was simply magical, as the American singer came to Tecate Pal’ Norte to verify that he is already a consolidated artist and with the ability to fill important stages of large festivals.

With a brief setlist and reviewing various hits such as “Close to You”, “Medicine”, “Can I Call You Tonight?” and even covers to classics like “Funky Town” and more, Dayglow earned a place among the best acts of Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023.

Dayglow almost cried with his show at the royal festival. Photo: Stephania Carmona

In fact, we live it very close to the artist, as we went up on the Tecate Light stage to see hundreds of people chant and dance in the Dayglow show that made Sloan very excitedbecause he said goodbye to the fans almost on the verge of tears.

6.- Wisin and Yandel

Many of you are probably not ready for this conversation, but not saying so would be unfair. And it is that although many do not like the idea, Wisin y Yandel were one of the best acts that this edition of Tecate Pal’ Norte saw.

The duo originally from Puerto Rico visited the festival as part of their farewell tour and thousands went to see them to listen to “reggaetón del viejito” and have a good time at their showwhich was one of the hottest of this royal festival.

Wisin y Yandel were among the artists that brought together the most people. Photo: Tecate Pal Norte

5.- Billie Elish

After all the stuff about the flood in CDMX, Billie Eilish arrived at Tecate Pa’l Norte to close the first day of the festival and he did it with all the energy that characterizes him. Something that perhaps left us to think when the artist just couldn’t turn on the public.

But for the record, that was more a people’s thing than Billie’s, because on her first visit to Mexico, Eilish raffled off a setlist where they played from “Bury a Friend”, “I Didn’t Change My Number” y “NDA”, hasta “My strange adicction” y “Bad Guy”.

4.- Thunder

Trueno’s ‘Bien o Mal World Tour’ came to Tecate Pal’ Norte to show us that The Argentine freestyler, whose name is Mateo Palacios Corazzina, is an idol in our country. A quite applausible achievement for the young man who is barely 21 years old.

The stage where Mateo performed was one of the smallest, but it was bursting. But that was not all, but Thunder was also one of the few artists who connected a lot with the public at the festival, as it made them jump and waste energy like few others.

Thunder. Photo: Stephania Carmona

3.- The Empress

L’Imperátrice arrived from Paris to put together a bailongo in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. And it is that this great group turned the Tecate Original stage into a huge dance floor where many of us do not stop dancing to the rhythm of songs by Flore Benguigui and company.

“Off to the Side”, “Fear of Girls”, “Voodoo?”, “Blue Anomaly”, “Vanilla Strawberry” y “Tropical Agitations” These were some of the songs that L’Impératrice played at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, where they beat us with their contagious funk/disco that left an incredible taste in our mouths.

Flower Benguigui. Photo: Stephania Carmona

2.- Allison

Wow with what Allison’s boys caused at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023. Despite the fact that they were one of the acts that opened the activities on Friday, March 31 at the festival, Erick and his entourage were in charge of putting together a real moment at the festival.

To the rhythm of rolas that reminded us of our youthful days, like “Fragile”, “It changed me”, “Baby Please” and “Here”with which the band originally from CDMX even encouraged several people to set up the moshpit on the main stage of Tecate Pal’ Norte.

Allison put together a real party at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023. Photo: Stephania Carmona

1.- The Killers

People say that The Killers is one of those bands that almost lives in Mexico and yesbut it is clear to us that it is because the Las Vegas group never disappoints and its participation in Tecate Pal’ Norte was no exception.

Brandon Flowers and company were one of the stellar acts of Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023 and they gave their last show in Mexico with a night where they played as if it were their last concert on earth (said by the same vocalist of The Killers).

Brandon Flowers de The Killers. Foto: Stephania Carmona.

The group started the night powerful (except for the audio problems that they experienced at the beginning of their show), as they released great hits such as “Mr. Brightside”, “Spaceman”, “Smile Like You Mean It”, “A Dustland Fairytale” and others more.

With a set of about 17 songs and a Brandon Flowers who interacted like nobody else in his Monterrey show, The Killers were without a doubt one of the best acts in the 2023 edition of Tecate Pal’ Norte.

Brandon Flowers. Foto: Stephania Carmona

