They announce a bus strike for 12 hours: what will happen in La Plata?

Users of 80 bus lines in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and other cities in the interior of the country They will not have the service from midnight this Friday as a result of a strike by a faction of the Union Tranviarios Automotor (UTA) who, as they explained, are demanding the inclusion of delegates who won elections last December and salary improvements.

As denounced by the group, the claims raised before the Ministry of Labor, of knowledge to the delegates who prevailed in elections in some sections, were not heard, and that led to the measure of force that will last half a day.

“On the day of the date, since the Ministry of Labor did not give an answer, it was decided to take a forceful measure stopping the transport service for 12 hours from zero hours on this Friday, March 17”they indicated in a statement released in the last hours.

The claims are:

For a decent, equitable and equal salary throughout the country. Same job, same pay. For a salary of $350,000

Immediate repeal of the fraudulent agreements of article 223 bis of the LCT for the activity of passenger transport. “Enough of 12/88”

Delivery of the five sectionals that were elected by the will of the affiliates (Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Jujuy, Mar del Plata and Córdoba) and that respect court rulings in this regard

In addition, they anticipate that “if there are no favorable responses to the issues raised, a 24-hour National Strike will be held on March 23, 2023.”

Nevertheless, the force measure will not affect the bus lines that circulate through La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada.