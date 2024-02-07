They are looking for a man who harasses women in a quiet Miami neighborhood

The police of Miami-Dade searches for a man who has harassed and groped several women while they were exercising on the street in the Kendall neighborhood.

A video from a surveillance camera – released by America Camel– shows the moment when a woman who was exercising last Sunday in the area of ​​64th Street and Southwest 109th Avenue was followed closely for a stretch by a stranger who suddenly grabbed her by the buttocks and he ordered to run.

The man in question was shirtless.

Other women in the neighborhood said they had the same unpleasant experience while exercising in the neighborhood.

Such incidents have occurred on Sunday mornings and several neighbors have expressed their concern because these are unprecedented events.

Residents in the area describe the neighborhood as a safe area, where they never imagined something like this would happen.

Police are asking for help from the community to try to identify the subject.