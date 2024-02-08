They are looking for thieves who would have stolen 100 thousand dollars from the warehouse

The police are looking for those responsible for a robbery in a warehouse in the Bronx from which they took $100,000, according to directors of a winery association.

The United Bodegas of America has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the theft.

The affected warehouse is Los Castillos Mini Market on University Avenue and according to the police report the owner would have closed the business as he usually does on Sunday night.

When the owner arrived in the morning, he noticed that the exterior cameras and the back door of the establishment were damaged.

“You really have to be an engineer to rob a winery like this,” said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for United Wineries of America. “They were able to block most of the cameras, they were able to work with a door that had a camera and they were able to block the camera. They were able to cut all the wi-fi cables and instruments that would have alerted the police.”

Surveillance video from inside the place shows a subject behind the front counter, who is wearing a hooded sweater and searching drawers and the cash register.

Police have not confirmed the amount of what was stolen.

At this time there are no arrests and the investigation continues.