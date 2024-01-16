They arrest 25 Cuban rafters after arriving on the coast of Florida

Border Patrol (USBP) agents on Tuesday detained 25 Cuban immigrants who landed in the South Florida Keys; and for whom a deportation process was initiated.

“Over the past 24 hours, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector responded to migrant landings in Key Biscayne National Park and Key Largo, Florida,” explained the USBP Sector Chief. Miami, Samuel Briggs II on his X account, formerly Twitter.

He added that “25 Cuban immigrants were detained and will be processed for deportation proceedings.”

On Monday the United States Coast Guard (USCG) repatriated six Cuban rafters after the boat they were traveling in was intercepted near Key Largo.

Also this week, various Miami police agencies mobilized in Surfside and neighboring areas to find a group of rafters who had landed in that area last Wednesday night.

Three operations have already been confirmed return of rafters in the first 15 days of the year by the United States authorities through the Port of Orozco, located in Bahía Honda, province of Artemisa, in which a total of 63 rafters have been repatriated to Cuba.

Havana and Washington have a bilateral agreement so that all migrants who arrive by sea to the territory of the North American country are returned to the Island.

During the last fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2022 and ended on September 30, 2023, nearly 7,000 Cubans were intercepted by the US Coast Guard.

Cuba is going through an unprecedented wave of migration exacerbated by a serious economic crisis, rampant inflation and growing dollarization of the economy. In 2022, it is estimated that 4% of the Cuban population left the country.