Footballers in France present a lawsuit against pressure from clubs in the market

PARIS.- The union that represents professional soccer players from France filed a lawsuit to protect the players from the pressure that clubs put on them to renew their contracts or agree to be transferred.

With the winter pass window on Europa At its peak, the UNFP (the acronym of the union) said on Tuesday that it requested a law firm to file the complaint with the prosecutor’s office of Paris for extortion and harassment.

By opening a legal front, that does not point to anyone specificthe union intends to bring to light the harassment that players suffer when their clubs discard them to force them to accept renewals or who accept to be transferred after being marginalized by their technicians.

Kylian Mbappé (6).jpg In a photo taken on December 13, 2023, Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring in the match against Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the Champions League. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

“These practices are extensive — 180 players since the beginning of the season — are employed by the clubs, who do not hesitate to resort to sophisticated communication methods to complete the ostracism of the players“the union said in a statement.

The UNFP He asserted that such practices contravene the rules of football and labor legislation and could constitute a criminal offense.

“The use of moral coercion to get a person to agree to sign or terminate a contract constitutes a crime of extortion.“, held.

The union indicated that it has identified in the press around 50 recent cases of “separations”a common practice that keeps players out of first team training so that they accept the club’s conditions.

“Actually, the number of victims is much higheras everyone knows,” said the UNFP.

Most emblematic case in France:

At the beginning of the current season, the French star Kylian Mbappé was removed from the club tour Asia and could not train with the first team of the Paris Saint-Germain in the middle of a dispute with the club.

The striker rejoined after “constructive and positive talks” between the parties, the team said.

The details of the agreement between Mbappé and the PSG They were not disclosed. According to the French press, the 2018 world champion agreed to give up bonuses if he leaves, which implies that he would not leave the club for free.

Source: AP