Voracious fire leaves a family homeless in Miami

A raging fire left a family homeless this Monday in Miami, reported the AmericaTeVe Miami channel.

The house, a single-story triplex, located at 412 Northwest 59th Street, was found with smoke and flames upon the arrival of firefighters, around 11 in the morning.

Likewise, firefighters had received a report of animals trapped inside.

Two cats and 5 dogs were rescued from inside, although two of the dogs died from smoke inhalation.

A total of 7 adults were left homeless and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was controlled within half an hour.

At the end of December, A 29-year-old woman, mother of a four-year-old child, lost her life after a fire that consumed his apartment in Tamarac, Florida.

For its part, on the eve of Christmas, An apartment located in a luxurious building in Miami-Dade suffered a firejust when Christmas Eve was celebrated.

Images shared on the event site Only in Dade showed the fire unleashed on a balcony of the luxurious Square Station building, located at 1424 NE Miami Place.

Also Two mobile homes were consumed by flames in Fort Lauderdaleduring separate incidents that were a few hours apart on the date of Christmas celebration.