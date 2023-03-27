They assure that Santiago del Moro would be replaced in the last “Big Brother” gala

After several months of confinement and anxiety for the thousands of fans, the night of the grand finale of “Big Brother” arrives, the most famous reality show on television that managed to seize all the metrics in the rating, which was carried out by Santiago del Moro and more than 100 people from the Telefe production.

Undoubtedly, this Monday the channel will have a great party with the former ‘little brothers’ and the three finalists of this round, Julieta Poggio, Marcos Ginocchio and Nacho Castañares, who lived together for more than 5 months in the most famous house. However, not everything is rosy because apparently the driver Santiago del Moro I would not be present at this gala.

The three finalists of the cycle.

After the special dinner that took place this Sunday night at the “Big Brother” house in which he participated Santiago del Moor and the 3 finalists, the famous He shared an image on his Instagram account where Julieta, Marcos and Nacho are seen hugging and happy enjoying their last night on the program. Over a delicious meal and drink, the participants talked about everything with Del Moro and he gave them some news from the ‘outside’, especially the support they are receiving from the public and their families.

The story that Del Moro shared.

In addition to doing a ‘live’ through his Instagram and showing the finalists with his fans, Santiago He uploaded an emotional story with an image of the cycle and wrote: “From that very soon to this end. I am so excited, so grateful. I just say thank you for always being there”, referring to his work in this reality show and the response of the people.

Robertito Funes Ugarte led the ‘Debates’ with the former participants.

According to information from Diario Show, “Big Brother” would have a second gala and it would be on Tuesday, March 28, in which Del Moro would not be driving, but Robertito Funes Ugarte, who was in charge of the Debates in the program with the ‘ex little brothers’. According to what the journalist, Pilar Smith, reported on “Telefe Noticias”, Santiago He would have asked for a vacation and that is why he will not be able to be at the gala, but Funes Ugarte would take charge of leading the event.

What was in the suitcase that Del Moro opened in “Big Brother”

The reality show host went to the most famous house and decided to open the suitcase that was stored there live, and left the finalists surprised. Santiago del Moro He took out, in addition to a box of chocolates and a champagne, two envelopes with communications.

The silver envelope said that the player who came out in third place would take a trip to a destination that would be defined later. And the golden envelope announced the opening of the registration for what will be the casting of “Big Brother” 2023.