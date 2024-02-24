They capture a trafficker who sent four tons of cocaine a month to the US

BOGOTA_ This Saturday, Colombian authorities arrested drug trafficker Víctor Ríos Guerrero, alias “Caballero”, who is believed to have sent at least four tons of cocaine per month to the United States.

The operation to arrest the 46-year-old drug lord was coordinated with the United States Anti-Drug Agency, the DEA, the Attorney General’s Office and the Military Forces in the village of La Capilla, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Mosquera, in the Colombian department of Nariño. reported the news portal El Tiempo.

Alias ​​”Caballero” was wanted for extradition purposes by the District Court for the Southern District of Florida for the crimes of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“This organization invested part of its criminal finances in the acquisition of fast and semi-submersible boats, which had GPS tracking devices that use the satellite network to monitor them during movement and thus avoid being found by the authorities,” stated the Colombian Police.

Ríos reported how much of the alkaloid was being sent, what its destination was and what type of vessel would be used for the operation. “Its logistical capacity allowed it to send more than four tons of cocaine per month from the coastal areas of Tumaco (Nariño), Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca) and Necoclí (Antioquia). Likewise, its economic power was such that it had its own laboratories for cocaine processing,” he explained.

He also had contact with heads of drug trafficking organizations in Costa Rica, with whom he negotiated shipment prices and carried out large sums of money transactions.

“He had criminal links with alias Allende, head of the Alfonso Cano Western Bloc of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), with presence in the departments of Nariño, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Antioquia and the Pacific Coast, as well as links with the Oliver Sinisterra Front of the FARC and classified as a strategic partner for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Weapons seizure

During the operation, three rifles were seized – an AK-47 automatic rifle and two Smith & Wesson and Bushmaster semi-automatic rifles – as well as cartridges of various calibers.

Ríos was transferred to Bogotá and is at the disposal of the Office of International Affairs of the Attorney General’s Office pending his extradition to the United States.

