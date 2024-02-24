They estimate that at least 442,000 Cubans have an expulsion order from the United States

HAVANA_ In the United States there are 442,624 Cubans who have an expulsion order to be deported to the Island, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) of that country in the report for fiscal year 2023.

The text focuses on efforts to secure the US southwest border and combat transnational criminal organizations. It also details ICE’s broad mission, which includes fighting terrorism and drugs, investigating crimes, and enforcing immigration laws in the interior of the country.

ICE also explained that the vast majority of aliens on its files are monitored “outside of a detention environment” through a variety of mechanisms. Among those “non-detainees” are migrants released from ICE custody with final removal orders, and those released with a removal order pending proceedings (including unaccompanied children who have aged out of the U.S. Department of Health). USA).

Embed – Individuals without legal basis to remain in the US are removed. This policy applies to all noncitizens, regardless of nationality, to ensure the orderly and humane processing, transfer, and removal of single adults and family units.#immigration pic.twitter.com/PAjHHN1HbX — ICE in Spanish (@ICEespanol) February 22, 2024

Cases categorized as “final order” indicate that the migrant has completed the legal process and is ordered deported. Meanwhile, those with pending proceedings have not yet been issued a deportation order, or the order “is not administratively final.”

In fiscal year 2023, which ended last October, non-detainee files increased by 30.3%. If in the previous year there were 4.7 million foreigners in these conditions, 2023 closed with more than 6.2 million. To address this situation, ICE established new deportation agreements with countries like Venezuela, and expanded or reactivated existing agreements with countries like Cuba.

With its 442,624 migrants, the Island occupies sixth place among the countries that have the most nationals with that status within the United States. It is preceded by Honduras (878,653), Guatemala (877,020), Mexico (774,974), El Salvador (554,586), and Venezuela (465,476).

ICE uses different technologies to monitor non-detained aliens through the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP). This includes telephone reporting, GPS monitoring and biometric facial matching. If there is no change in these people’s cases, they are eventually deported to their respective countries.

At the end of January 2024, the United States carried out the last deportation of Cuban migrants to the Island by air. The returns carried out by sea by the US Coast Guard do not depart from the territory of that country, since they are Cuban rafters who are intercepted in the Strait of Florida.

Source: CUBA DIARY