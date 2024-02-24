The US seizes six tons of methamphetamine on the border with Mexico

WASHINGTON_ The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, reported on the record seizure of six tons of methamphetamine in Eagle Pass, Texas. During the bilateral collaboration with the Mexican authorities in the fight against trafficking in weapons and synthetic drugs.

“As part of our shared efforts to stop the cross-border trafficking of synthetic drugs and weapons, US authorities made the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of the United States,” Salazar said in a statement posted on his X account, before Twitter.

“It represents a record figure in the United States and million-dollar losses for organized crime, since its commercial value on the streets can reach 30 million dollars”, highlighted the ambassador. He also reported the discovery of 800 more kilograms of methamphetamine in Atlanta, Georgia.

“As part of our collaboration with Mexico in these operations, Mexican authorities seized 50 weapons in the state of Querétaro that would be used for criminal operations,” emphasizing the fight by US authorities in the fight against arms trafficking.

These actions have been possible thanks to an investigation by the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of Houston, San Antonio/Eagle Pass and the Attaché Office in Mexico City of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) together with the Office of Customs and United States Border Protection (CBP).

Ken Salazar highlighted that they will continue to collaborate with Mexico to “protect the health, well-being and security of our nations by not allowing the poison of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to reach our communities, nor for weapons to reach criminal groups,” he assured.

