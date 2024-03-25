They capture Ninel Conde with a new partner on the beach in Miami

MIAMI.- Ninel Conde lives an idyll of love with his couple , the Venezuelan businessman José ngel González. Proof of this are the images that emerged this weekend in which both were captured together on a beach in Miami.

According to photos published in Wake up Americathe singer and actress appears in the middle of the sea enjoying the coast with her husband.

In the carousel, made up of two images, Ninel and José are seen exuding love.

In the first photograph the Mexican artist appears hiding her face with the beach hat, while – holding her husband’s hand – they both tried to get out of the sea. Likewise, the businessman was holding a drink and at the same time covering his face with a handkerchief, sunglasses and a white New York Yankees cap.

In the second capture, Ninel Conde and José ngel González hug each other on the shore, keeping their faces hidden.

Ninel Conde’s marriage

These images come when the third marriage of the 43-year-old Mexican artist was confirmed two months ago. To date, a source close to Ninel confirmed that she married the Venezuelan businessman José ngel González at the end of 2023.

According to information obtained by the magazine People in SpanishEl Bombón and the Venezuelan met last year, after his breakup with Colombian businessman Larry Ramos, who was accused of fraud and disappearance.

Likewise, the source asserted that the man is a customs businessman and denied that he was almost two decades younger than her, as the host Gustavo Adolfo Infante declared in the programs the sun rises y First hand. “It is not true that she is 13 or 17 years younger (than Ninel), they are the same age.”

Likewise, she clarified that González prefers to stay away from the public light, which is why the actress wanted to keep the romance away from the spotlight. Infante added that Conde is happy with her decision. “He treats her very well. She is happy and calm.”