They confirm the 2nd edition of the Book and Reading Festival in Caracas

CARACAS.- From April 4 to 7 and for the second consecutive year, the Book and Reading Festival in Caracas, with the purpose of promoting literary culture and the importance of reading in personal and educational development.

“Following the success of the first edition, the festival will return with an even broader and more exciting offering, offering everything from the exploration of popular titles to participation in talks and literary workshops led by renowned authors and experts in the field of writing,” the organization indicated in a statement.

This second edition will feature the presentation of five new titles, unreleased, in the Venezuelan market by the publishers Dahbar, Araca, Nila and Sello Venezolano/Autores Venezolanos.

Festival with various activities

Likewise, the Book and Reading Festival will have an agenda of activities full of current, relevant and interesting information for book lovers, regardless of the genre, as it will cover topics that cover the graphic novel, comics, gastronomy, politics, economics and the work of storytelling. Which will add up to more than 25 activities during the four days.

“Our proposal goes beyond the book; beyond writing and editing; that is why we have reading rooms so that visitors can delve into the pages of new acquisitions at once, taste a good coffee or eat an incredible food as part of our gastronomic proposal that will have desserts, hamburgers and Asian food,” commented Edgar Mora, general producer of the Book and Reading Festival.

Every day there will be special closures of the day by Cntno, a singer-songwriter defined as Un Tuyero in the Capital; the group Carta Blanca, a band from Caracas that performs songs with Caribbean and Iberian fusion; presentations of dances and international dances, among many more.

Cultural meeting space

“The second edition of the Book and Reading Festival will serve as a meeting space for local and national authors, while offering visitors the opportunity to purchase books at special prices and participate in enriching cultural activities. Participation in this edition will be 40 representatives linked to the book, publishers, independent editors, bookstores, literary still lifes, editorial collections and educational toy stores,” highlighted the fair.

Thus, the event this year will be from April 4 to 7 at the Parque Cerro Verde Shopping Center, located in the east of the Venezuelan capital.