They discuss a bill that would prohibit releasing colored balloons into the sky

MIAMI.- In line with the protection of the environment, the Florida Senate is analyzing a bill that advocates prohibiting the launch or release of balloons inflated with gases lighter than air throughout the territory of the Sunshine State.

The new proposal, sponsored by Republican Senator Nick DiCeglie, would annul the current, less restrictive rule, which allows the release of up to 10 balloons in a 24-hour day, as well as those made with biodegradable and photodegradable material.

However, proposal SB-602, which if approved in both houses of Congress, would come into force on July 1, 2024, does not veto those who launch balloons for scientific or meteorological purposes on behalf of a government agency, nor those that they release them inside closed areas.

Violators of the rule could commit a non-criminal infraction for throwing garbage into the environment.

In this context, the Miami Beach Commission recently voted to ban the use of party balloons in city parks, public marinas, marine facilities and along the city’s beaches.

“We are surrounded by natural beauty and it is our duty to prevent harm to our marine life,” explained Miami Beach Commissioner David Suárez, who sponsored the municipal ordinance. Miami Beach, during this year, would only warn those who violate the rule. After this time, he would begin to sanction them with a fine of 100 dollars.

It is estimated that almost 200 million tons of plastic waste is found in the world’s oceans. Every year, 33 tons of plastic enter the marine environment.

